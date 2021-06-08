MEADVILLE, Pa., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Life Lyrics: Poetry From a Christian Heart": an emotional tribute to God's grace. "Life Lyrics: Poetry From a Christian Heart" is the creation of published author, Susanna R. Dobson, a writer and church pianist who suffers from epilepsy and hypopituitarism. The author's handicaps are the result of brain surgery endured at age eleven. Living with these handicaps has made it impossible for the author to live independently so home is with loving parents in Jay, Florida.
Dobson shares, "Life Lyrics is a collection of heartfelt poetry that is sure to inspire the Christian in their daily walk. Written from true, trying experiences, author Susanna Dobson shares her faith through uplifting, lyrical lines.
It is with a humble heart that she publishes her collection of thoughts and prayers gathered from years of suffering yet blessing amidst it all. Jesus Christ is Susanna's strength and psalm as is evident in this poetic book, Life Lyrics."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Susanna R. Dobson's new book is an inspirational arrangement of lyrical verses meant to encourage others in their faith.
Taking inspiration from both the joys and woes of life, Dobson writes with an open heart and inspired soul.
View a synopsis of "Life Lyrics: Poetry From a Christian Heart" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Life Lyrics: Poetry From a Christian Heart" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Life Lyrics: Poetry From a Christian Heart", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing