MEADVILLE, Pa., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Sunshine Doggies": a tale of love. "Sunshine Doggies" is the creation of published author, Suzanne Sandy, a devoted fur-mama and resident of Illinois.
Suzanne shares, "During my early years, I was a professional singer, wrote songs and poetry, and played piano. A few of my poems were actually published. I became enchanted with the shih tzu breed when my parents started showing dogs. It is with the adoption of My Little "LuLu" and Beam Me Up Little 'Scotty' that I became inspired to write the book Sunshine Doggies."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Suzanne Sandy's new book is a lyrical tale of two pups and the fondness they share.
With a sweetly simple tale and delightful illustrations this pup tale is certain to entertain young readers.
View a synopsis of "Sunshine Doggies" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase"Sunshine Doggies" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Sunshine Doggies", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing