"The Adventures of Walter the Walleye": a charming fish tale. "The Adventures of Walter the Walleye" is the creation of published author, T. Pfrommer.
Pfrommer writes, "Walter the Walleye was born in Canada, on a beautiful body of water called Eagle Lake. Over the years of taking the long eighteen-hour road trip to spend the week fishing up in the pristine waters in Canada, Walter and his underwater world came to life. On the days the fishing was slow, I would imagine Walter and Willie going on great adventures right under our boat. And year after year we have visited Walter and Willie, they were always on a new adventure. So, after many years of fishing those waters, I decided to sit down and tell the world about what I saw under the water. And that is how The Adventures of Walter the Walleye was born. And the rest is history."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, T. Pfrommer's new book is an educational adventure for little ones to delight in.
Inspired by Pfrommer's love of the outdoors, join us for a sweet tale of two fish friends as they adventure away from their school. Will they make it back before they are caught?
View a synopsis of "The Adventures of Walter the Walleye" on YouTube.
