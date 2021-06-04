MEADVILLE, Pa., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Hello Beautiful, Your Pain Was Not in Vain": a poignant personal tale. "Hello Beautiful, Your Pain Was Not in Vain" is the creation of published author, Takiya Arevalo, a loving wife and mother to three who works as a life and success coach.
At twenty-five years old, Takiya received a mandate by God that would forever change her life. All her life, she walked around in brokenness and pity. She was a victim to her circumstance until she realized that she was more than a conqueror. Takiya realized that she could either be pitiful or powerful. So full faith, she began to heal a part of her that was the most painful area of her childhood. God turned her tragedy into triumph, her mourning into joy. He wiped away her tears and said, "Hello, beautiful. Your pain is not in vain." Tempted to give in to the enemy, she was riddled with shame until her Father showed up and reminded her that He did not call her to a life of condemnation.
Takiya shares, "God has called you to be powerful. He did not call you to a life of pity. It is time you stop speaking the lies of the enemy and start speaking what God says about you: He says you are beautiful. If you will change your mind, God will change your life."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Takiya Arevalo's new book is an honest account of one woman's experience recovering through faith.
Pairing spiritual ponderances with personal stories, Arevalo welcomes readers to trust in their spirit and renew their faith.
View a synopsis of "Hello Beautiful, Your Pain Was Not in Vain" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Hello Beautiful, Your Pain Was Not in Vain" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Hello Beautiful, Your Pain Was Not in Vain", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing