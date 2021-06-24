MEADVILLE, Pa., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "FaithMoves in Forty Days": a compelling work designed to allow readers to deepen their faith and grow closer to Jesus. "FaithMoves in Forty Days: Closer to Him" is the creation of published author, Teri Gallo Blackadar, who lives in Maine with her yellow lab, Joe. She has a passion for Jesus, faith, family, and friends. Her nursing career provided deep insights into the various stages and seasons of life. She has also written assorted essays on nursing, beloved dogs, addiction, and recovery.
Author Teri Gallo Blackadar writes, "Such love as this! In the cyclic movement of our earth and its seasons, we receive nourishment when the Son, light of His Spirit, feeds our hearts. Regardless of where you are, look and see the artwork of our Creator in the diverse landscapes of our world even in cities where architectural beauty can envelope the surroundings. God gave all men creative abilities. Such is the wonder of our minds! How He loves us!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Teri Gallo Blackadar's new book provides useful insight and relevant guidance to steer readers in the right direction as they seek to invigorate their faith and become closer to Jesus. The book encourages readers to move spiritually each day in various ways to activate faith.
