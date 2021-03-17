MEADVILLE, Pa., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Lost In A Forest": a moving and powerful children's tale about the timely and life-saving intervention of angels when one young boy finds himself lost in the wilderness. "Lost In A Forest" is the creation of published author, Theodore Weaver.
Theodore Weaver writes: "This true story of young Teddy's experience of learning stories of Jesus's love started at the early age of seven, eating oatmeal cookies and drinking Kool-Aid in the backyard of his neighbor, Mrs. Munsel during one hot summer week many years ago. There she taught Bible lessons to all interested neighborhood children.
At home, prayers were recited during Sunday evening dinners and at bedtime by his mother. But it was Mrs. Munsel who opened his eyes and ears to the wonders of Jesus and the many miracles He performed, and it was through her teachings Teddy learned the powers of our Lord, Jesus Christ."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Theodore Weaver's new book is the beautifully illustrated and captivating tale of a young runaway who is saved by Jesus' angels when lost in the wilderness.
Intended to inspire young children to seek and learn the Word of God, this compellingly readable and highly entertaining tale teaches young readers that Jesus is always there in times of trouble and despair.
View a synopsis of "Lost In A Forest" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Lost In A Forest" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Lost In A Forest", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing