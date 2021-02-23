MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Lion of Judah": an authoritative and captivating study of the previously unknown facts surrounding the Christmas story. "Lion of Judah" is the creation of published author, Thomas Eadman Bland, a Free Will Baptist minister who was ordained in 1970.
Bland writes: "Lion of Judah is the true story of the fullness of time God sent forth his Son made of a woman, made under the law. The Christmas story that needs to be told; and does not change Scriptural records in St. Matthew and St. Luke. Lion of Judah enhances their records and even to the point of entertaining and informing the readers of Jewish customs and traditions of the time that we today know nothing of."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Thomas Eadman Bland's new book is an intelligent and enthralling account of the events surrounding the marriage of Mary and Joseph. Drawing from scriptural references made in Matthew and Luke, Bland explores the relationship and matrimony of Mary and Joseph from all angles, in particular unveiling the largely unknown customs and traditions of the time that made their union and the birth of Mary's son less straightforward than previously assumed.
