MEADVILLE, Pa., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Loss & Redemption: Lessons from Naomi & Ruth": a compelling work that unpacks the lessons found in the book of Ruth. "Loss & Redemption: Lessons from Naomi & Ruth" is the creation of published author, Thomas Oppong-Febiri.
Sidney Callahan, Ph.D., an award-winning author, in her foreword writes, "Fr. Thomas in this book has brought both old and new insights to the Old Testament story of Ruth and Naomi to help Christians in this time of world suffering. He draws on modern scientific resources and findings along with traditional theological insights. Fr. Thomas also expands the focus of what the story teaches to larger concerns the world is facing today. The story is founded on ancient Hebrew customs but even more includes universal human relationships and challenges that we recognize today. Ruth and Naomi are heroines and valiant women to emulate. They triumph over suffering and overcome misfortune by faith, initiative, and hard work. Familiar themes of our day appear—such as interracial marriage, widowhood, in-law relations, famine, migration, poverty and remarriage, motherhood and grandmotherhood along with financial security—are the final reward for these virtuous women. This is a story with a happy ending with the joyful reward of the just and the good. But then isn't this a preview of the Gospel—Good News of Christianity?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Thomas Oppong-Febiri's new book is not a technical biblical analysis of the book of Ruth but a practical and straightforward application of Ruth's story to specific daily struggles.
