MEADVILLE, Pa., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "At the Point of Almost: From Uncertainty to Serenity": a heartfelt account of a personal journey back to faith. "At the Point of Almost" is the creation of published author Tiffany Donald-Lockett, a proud mother who centers her family in faith.
To begin her tale, Tiffany writes, "Real-life experiences are inevitable. However, you cannot afford to terminate your destiny because purpose is waiting on you! You may begin on the edge but end on the mountaintop. The scripture says, 'Better is the end of a thing than the beginning thereof: and the patient in spirit is better than the proud in spirit' (Ecclesiastes 7:8)."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tiffany Donald-Lockett's new book is a compelling, relatable tale of her life and the way her outlook on her situation changed as her beliefs became clear.
When she found out she was pregnant out of wedlock, Tiffany was overcome with a crippling mix of shame, guilt, embarrassment, despair, fear, anxiety, worry, and disbelief. She firmly believed she had been born for greatness and was not doomed. On an unlikely path, Tiffany became reacquainted with her faith and was back on the path to "winning"!
View a synopsis of "At the Point of Almost: From Uncertainty to Serenity" on YouTube.
