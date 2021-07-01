MEADVILLE, Pa., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Shepherd": a riveting story that keeps the pages turning until the dramatic conclusion. "The Shepherd" is the creation of published author Timothy Paul Neller, retired professor at Oklahoma State University who spent forty years in the career of education as a teacher, coach, principal, and director of child nutrition before moving with his wife, Caroline, to Gulf Breeze, Florida, where he dedicates his time to writing novels, poetry collections, and devotionals, tending to his beehives, and long walks on the beach.
David, the younger brother of Terry, has grown up and has committed his life to Christ. But he soon finds that his commitment requires him to pursue his former friend, Tanvir Khan, who seems to be intent on destroying all that is good in the world and to replace it with evil. Always one step ahead of David, Tanvir forces his adversary to follow him on a lengthy voyage across the Caribbean, through the Panama Canal, and onto the mountain peaks of the Andes. Yet in spite of several attempts to evade David, Tanvir finds it impossible to elude his nemesis, and the two ultimately confront each other in the ancient ruins of Machu Picchu and Sacsayhuaman. During his travels, David slowly discovers the true nature of his being, and the ultimate gift he has been given touches the lives of those he meets and changes their lives forever.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Timothy Paul Neller's new book is an excellent choice for adventure fiction readers.
