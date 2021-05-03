MEADVILLE, Pa., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Finding Joy": a heartfelt compilation of personal stories. "Finding Joy" is the creation of published author, Tina Kay Hill, a devoted wife and mother.
Hill writes, "And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.
—Romans 8:28
Being married to a firefighter/paramedic for thirty years, I have learned it is certainly a calling for those who serve. I have also learned life and death do not always make sense, and I've seen the ugly reality of how it can affect families to the point of destruction.
This devotional is filled with raw and real-life stories of being married to a first responder, dealing with our personal life struggles, along with the struggles of the job.
How do we manage it all when the two worlds collide?
How do we deal with all the hurt and pain?
How do we find balance in it all?
How do we keep the home fire burning when the spouse is away, fighting someone else's literal house fire or healing someone else?
My prayer is as you go through this journey with me, you find the joy and hope that only Jesus Christ can give."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tina Kay Hill's new book offers a behind the scenes look at the sacrifices made by first responders and those that love them.
Offering a voice to the struggles experienced by our emergency service providers, Hill provides readers with a unique perspective and hopes to offer reassurance to families going through similar experiences.
