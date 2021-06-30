MEADVILLE, Pa., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Becoming a Reflection of Christ: A 21-Day Devotional": a faithful display of devotion to God. "Becoming a Reflection of Christ: A 21-Day Devotional" is the creation of published author, Tina Renee Davis, a devoted Christian who hopes to encourage others in their faith.
Davis shares, "This devotional was written to remind us that we were created in God's image and that our lives are to be a reflection of his. So as you read this devotional, it is my prayer that the words would speak to your heart and begin to transform you so that you can become a reflection of Christ in a world that so desperately needs to see him."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tina Renee Davis' new book is an engaging series of daily devotionals for those who seek a deeper faith.
Offering readers a straightforward approach to devotionals, Davis' 21-Day guide is an enjoyable opportunity for broadening one's understanding of God and seeking a closer relationship with Jesus.
