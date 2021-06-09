Meadville, PA, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Sweet or Sour: How Do You Smell to God?": a potent spiritual essay. "Sweet or Sour: How Do You Smell to God?" is the creation of published author, Tommy Dennard, a lifelong resident of Maryland's Eastern Shore who enjoys science fiction, gaming, and theological writings.
Dennard shares, "Imagine having everything together for a superb presentation that you believe is commendable, worthy, and acceptable. Only to your dismay that your offering is not at all sublime but subpar. Prepare for a different perspective as God's sense of smell is discussed and how it applies to us, whether we are sweet or sour."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tommy Dennard's new book offers an important opportunity for self-reflection and spiritual growth.
Pairing a charismatic writing style and relevant Scripture, Dennard paints an intriguing view of our spiritual health. Readers will find themselves considering what their scent would be when they come face to face with God.
View a synopsis of "Sweet or Sour: How Do You Smell to God?" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Sweet or Sour: How Do You Smell to God?" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Sweet or Sour: How Do You Smell to God?", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
