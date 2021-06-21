MEADVILLE, Pa., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Is God Angry? A Perspective Through Moses": a gripping and potent work that poses questions like, "Is there 'righteous' anger?" and "Why did God and Jesus use the analogy of 'a father' in relation to Himself, repeatedly throughout the Scripture?" "Is God Angry? A Perspective Through Moses" is the creation of published author, Tony Cross, who was born in Dallas, Texas.
Author Tony Cross writes, "Truth. Speaking to Jesus, Pilate's famous words were 'What is truth?' An interesting question to ask Jesus, who also proclaimed, 'I Am the way, the truth, and the life.' My dad, whom I love very much, taught me many good things regarding faith, godly living, patience, humility, long-suffering, fatherhood, parenting, etc. But he also said things like 'A wino, who drinks wine till he's drunk every day, can drink a glass of water the next day and get drunk all over again.' I had no reason to doubt him as a child, because I didn't drink and had no knowledge of the subject of alcohol or alcohol abuse or its effect on the physical body. Google didn't exist. The only computers that existed were at NASA, so researching information was limited and sketchy. It fit his narrative as a pastor, which was to scare everyone into salvation and away from the evils of society. But it wasn't true."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tony Cross's new book seeks to overcome questions about God's true nature. The author describes his personal journey of grappling with these questions and how he was able to find peace.
