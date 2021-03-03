MEADVILLE, Pa., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Brief Walk through the Books of the Old Testament": a wise and wonderfully readable expository of the Old Testament's most timeless, pertinent, and oft-overlooked teachings. "A Brief Walk through the Books of the Old Testament" is the creation of published author, Tony Smith.
Smith writes: "The Old Testament is a formidable book, a historic journey moving from creation, through the time of Noah and the flood to Abraham and his descendants, Moses and the children of Israel, high priests, judges, kings, and the spoken words of God through the prophets. In my studies of the books of the Old Testament, I find that God's purpose and revelations are obscured with pages and pages of detail that makes for cumbersome reading and a somewhat distant grasp of its inspirations. I wrote this book to summarize the main points, from Genesis to Malachi, and to provide the historical elements such as dates to tie the story to historical settings and events. I have also pointed out along the way the presence of Christ and the Holy Spirit in these Old Testament writings. Most of the books of the Old Testament are prophetic. There were approximately eight hundred prophesies in the Old Testament; and a large portion, approximately six hundred, have been fulfilled. There is not a single biblical prophecy that pertains to a time that has now passed that is not fulfilled."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tony Smith's new book is an intelligent and accessible résumé of the Old Testament's most important teachings and prophecies.
Within this book, Smith reveals and examines the often arcane and confusing messages of the Old Testament in layman's terms to make them more accessible to readers, while also highlighting and explaining critical passages often obscured by the vast quantity of detail and context on either side of them.
For biblical scholars and curious believers alike, Smith's book is a true eye-opener that's sure to throw up many a novel insight or understanding of biblical passages, subtexts, and revelations hitherto unknown to both the well-informed and the average reader alike.
View a synopsis of "A Brief Walk through the Books of the Old Testament" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "A Brief Walk through the Books of the Old Testament" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "A Brief Walk through the Books of the Old Testament", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing