MEADVILLE, Pa., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Beyond The Ashes": a gripping and powerful tale about a woman faced with a choice between a love that resurfaces after lying dormant for many years and an ideal future that requires severing all ties with the past. "Beyond The Ashes" is the creation of published author, Tonya Finley.
Finley writes: "A storm like no other is on the horizon and Paige's time to reveal the truth runs short. Will she make the right choice before she loses everything? Will she allow herself to draw near to the heart of the God who sees her deepest heart aches, whose mercies are new every morning, and whose love goes beyond her deepest, darkest moments? Beyond the ashes of her life."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tonya Finley's new book is a thrilling, page-turning novel about living with one's past and making those life-changing, world-shaking decisions around which one's future will revolve.
Delightfully well-written and populated by memorable characters in whom anything other than deep investment is impossible, Finley's book is a haunting yet life-affirming tour de force that is sure to remain in the memory of all readers long after they have turned the last page.
