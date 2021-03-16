MEADVILLE, Pa., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "So This Is Life": a powerful and profound memoir about overcoming life's greatest trials and traumas by embracing God. "So This Is Life" is the creation of published author, Tricia Clark, (credentials and information from ATA)
Clark writes: "Do you ever wonder where your story began? Was it the day you were born or maybe at your very conception? Or were you a part of God's plan long before you were ever a part of your parents' plan? What if your life is just one small portion to God's beautiful, masterful design that he began pinning together piece by sweet piece many generations ago?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tricia Clark's new book is an inspirational memoir about how one woman avoided a path of lifelong destruction with God's help.
Commendably honest and highly relatable throughout, Clark's book is both a riveting read and sure to prove a valuable source of strength and courage for all others who have strayed from God's path and who seek refuge, salvation, and love in His embrace.
View a synopsis of "So This Is Life" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "So This Is Life" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "So This Is Life", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing