PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author William G. Howard has published his latest science fiction book, which transports readers 250 years into the future to a time in which eastern countries have dominated the West, and a mysterious virus threatens to overtake the modern world. "Marigold" follows a half-human, half-android woman as she navigates this post-revolution landscape and grapples with societal inequities faced by individuals like herself who are not fully human.
In the year 2270, the Lyceum Mechaniska laboratory has produced androids – part robot, part human – called "InOrganics." Marigold is one such creation, built to assist individuals who have experienced emotional or physical trauma. However, Marigold has been acting strangely, even aggressively. When Marigold is accused of murder, she is in danger of being terminated. Despite what scientists believe, she is innocent of her crimes and is now on a mission to stop a virus from being released and adhere to the last words of a dying man by finding "the Pink Bunny."
Detective Chabox Brignadoc has long been suspicious of Lyceum and the company's behind-the-scenes behavior. Brignadoc must determine if Marigold is guilty of murder or if she's the victim of a conspiracy. In an adventure that spans two continents, both Marigold and DCI Brignadoc are in a race against time to expose a deadly secret that could change the face of humanity forever.
"I admire authors who innovatively address social issues and venture down the road less traveled with their fiction," Howard said. "I've always considered myself to have a unique vision of the world around me, and I'm excited to share my imagination with readers. I hope this book can provide entertainment and maybe even spark a conversation about artificial lifeforms and their place in the modern world."
Ultimately, "Marigold" sweeps readers up on an adventure into the not-so-distant future and explores the topics of social equity, scientific mindfulness, and holding the wealthy and powerful to account. Wrapped in a gripping mystery, readers will be riveted to the very last page.
"Marigold"
By William G. Howard
ISBN: 978-1-6657-0260-7 (sc); ISBN: 978-1-6657-0261-4 (e)
Available through Archway Publishing, Barnes & Noble, and Amazon
About the author
William G. Howard's fascination with storytelling began in childhood. After graduating from Temple University with his Bachelor of Science degree in early childhood and elementary education, Howard taught for the School District of Philadelphia for 20 years before semi-retiring in 2013 to devote himself to writing. He earned his master's degrees in elementary education and history for educators from LaSalle University. Howard is a member of the Bucks County Writers Group and is also the author of "The Eye of Hermes: A Minerva Novel." He resides in Philadelphia with his wife, Bonnie, and he is currently working on his next book. To learn more, please visit http://www.williamghowardauthor70.com or follow the author on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
General Inquiries, Review Copies & Interview Requests:
LAVIDGE – Phoenix
Danielle Grobmeier
480-648-7557
SOURCE LAVIDGE