MEADVILLE, Pa., May 3, 2021 -- "A Harp Named Grace: An Amazing Journey": a potent tale of loss. "A Harp Named Grace: An Amazing Journey" is the creation of published author, Verlon Eason, a talented freelance harpist, pianist and instructor who resides in Orlando with her husband Doug and enjoys spending time with family.
Eason shares, "…moving testimony of how God led her to the harp as a child and used it many years later as an adult to bring healing to her broken heart. As you read her story, you are sure to be moved by how a mighty and loving God can take tragedy and turn it into triumph. You will laugh, will cry, and be inspired wondering if God can do a similar miracle in your own life! Includes a study guide."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Verlon Eason's new book is an empowering tale of overcoming significant loss.
Eason's tale will have readers enmeshed in the emotional journey depicted within. Join along for a testament to the human spirit and the power of faith.
