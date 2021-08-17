MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Windy": a gripping and potent story that sheds light on the horrors of child abuse. "Windy" is the creation of published author, Virgen Milagros, a mother of two and former banking industry executive from Puerto Rico.
Author Virgen Milagros is now retired and is dedicating her life to advocating for survivors of human trafficking around the world. She is a member of a nonprofit organization that advocates for human trafficking survivors. Her life purpose is to bring light and hope to those still living in darkness.
The ones Celeste thought should protect her are failing or unavailable to rescue her from malice no child should endure. Her teen years are filled with a confusing time of loneliness, fear, and pain. She is given the opportunity to escape from the island of her birth and immigrate to the United States. Her newfound hope is quickly dashed when she finds herself in a relationship that brings her to a whole new level of despair.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Virgen Milagros's new book shows that hope and redemption are available when that path is made clear.
