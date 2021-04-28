MEADVILLE, Pa., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Baking Powder Pause: An Appalachian Perspective on Stories of Hope: Choosing to Rise Above Hardship and Challenge": a heartfelt call for those who have lost faith. "A Baking Powder Pause: An Appalachian Perspective on Stories of Hope: Choosing to Rise Above Hardship and Challenge" is the creation of published author, W. Carol Johnson, a resident of Kentucky, loving mother, and doting grandmother.
Johnson shares, "This book contains twenty stories of hope from those (including the author) who have chosen to rise out of hardship and challenge into joy and service to others. The use of baking powder as a symbol for the action-agent or catalyst for the "rising" process originates from the author's great grandmother's incredible biscuits, all symbolic of a transformation made possible by that "magic ingredient" and the life-giving bread that resulted.
These stories carry the unique Appalachian context of the author, which flavors her own experiences and her interpretations of the shared experiences of others.
The author challenges you to pause to reflect on whatever name you give that special ingredient in your own life to rise into light and service."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, W. Carol Johnson's new book encourages readers to find their spark and rise up again.
With a soulful collection of faith-based tales, this title is certain to stir up emotions for readers as they read about the highs and lows of those whose stories are depicted within. Johnson's hopeful tone pulls readers in as they "share a biscuit" with the author.
View a synopsis of "A Baking Powder Pause: An Appalachian Perspective on Stories of Hope: Choosing to Rise Above Hardship and Challenge" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "A Baking Powder Pause: An Appalachian Perspective on Stories of Hope: Choosing to Rise Above Hardship and Challenge" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "A Baking Powder Pause: An Appalachian Perspective on Stories of Hope: Choosing to Rise Above Hardship and Challenge", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing