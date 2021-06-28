MEADVILLE, Pa., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Legends of Snyder: A Black Heroic Magician—Black Magic in the Segregated South": a gripping and potent book that tells the story of Snyder, a performer who provided a refreshing, awe-inspiring diversion from the labors, pain, and sorrows that were routine for many impoverished people. "Legends of Snyder: A Black Heroic Magician—Black Magic in the Segregated South" is the creation of published author, W. J. Demus Webb, who has written six books and is the founder and pastor of Foundation Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia.
Author W. J. Demus writes, "Imagine that you are immersed in a rich culture of Black pride, Black beauty, Black hope, and Black excellence. Immersed in such a rich culture, it is no wonder that a Black heroic magician, such as Snyder, would emerge. This was a culture that instilled hope and faith in God that made all things seem possible. So when Snyder the magician visited your school, this was consistent with your hope, your faith that all things are possible for those who believe in God. It was an empowering culture with survival values in a hostile world."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, W. J. Demus Webb's new book shares the story of how Snyder illustrated that life has many possibilities and great potential for joy and happiness beyond the drudgery of injustice and oppression. Author W. J. Demus Webb highlights how Snyder added a new chapter of entertainment that forced inquisitive minds to raise questions beyond the natural to the supernatural, from the ordinary to the extraordinary, and from the simple to the mysterious.
View a synopsis of "Legends of Snyder: A Black Heroic Magician—Black Magic in the Segregated South" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Legends of Snyder: A Black Heroic Magician—Black Magic in the Segregated South" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Legends of Snyder: A Black Heroic Magician—Black Magic in the Segregated South", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing