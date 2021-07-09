MEADVILLE, Pa., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "When He Has Come…: He Will Crush the Luciferian Agenda": a compelling narrative warning of the impending Luciferian War. "When He Has Come..." is the creation of published author, Wiley B. Edmonds, a well-educated leader who built and pastored several churches.
After spending over half a century as pastor, evangelist, teacher, and businessman, the author has agonized over the lack of understanding by the average Christian on the 'Big Story' behind their faith. He found Christians to be, for the most part, unaware of the ongoing battle in the spiritual dimension just beyond human sight. The forces of the armies of the Eternal God, led by the Holy Spirit, and the armies of the Satan, whose name is Lucifer, have relentlessly been fighting since man was only a concept in the mind of Eternal God. Eternal life for the human and his inheritance is at the core of that battle. Man's right to ascertain that inheritance and Lucifer's battle to stop it is the 'Big Story' of the biblical narrative. The Holy Spirit, God's prima director of that war, invests His power in you to personally defeat Lucifer's hidden agenda. Embodied in the final words of Jesus at His ascension back to heaven is the promise of a personal empowering of the Holy Spirit, henceforth, to be made available to every believer as he bursts onto the scene at Pentecost.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Wiley B. Edmonds's new book provides inspiration and a reconnection to faith in a brand-new light.
Edmonds writes, "When He Has Come is the story of the Luciferian war—contending for the title deed to our planet Earth- and the coming of the Holy Spirit, equipping every believer with the personal power to recognize, engage, and defeat every Luciferian onslaught. In the climatic events of this war to actually be fought in the near future, Jesus will return to earth—bringing with Him the host of the armies of the eternal God—and quash at Armageddon the armies led by Luciferian forces and establish His millennial kingdom, ruling from the throne of David in the city of Jerusalem."
