MEADVILLE, Pa., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Long Road Home": a gripping and potent story of redemption that follows a young man's journey into faith. "The Long Road Home" is the creation of published author, William Craig.
Author William Craig writes, "It was a cold rainy night, and I was huddled in a ball trying to stay warm. The cold wasn't the only thing that made me shiver. Fear began to set in. I was homeless, unemployed, deep in debt, and didn't see any hope for the future. My children needed me, and I didn't know how I would provide for them. I felt like I was being crushed by a cold, dark hand. As I sank into fear that night, I was able to step back and look at the situation. If what I had learned in Bible study, what I believed in and taught were true, then now is the time to put it into action. I have a choice. I can either respond in fear or in faith. My God is bigger than this problem. I sprang up from my crouched position and climbed out of the back of my truck. I said to myself, "I will chose faith because I have a living hope in Jesus Christ."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, William Craig's compelling new book captures the inspiring journey of growth, inner work, and self-discovery that leads a man into a life of faith and prayer. Told through the story of an adventurous voyage out west, this mesmerizing story tells a tale of the repentance and redemption that is necessary to build a life of faith in God.
View a synopsis of "The Long Road Home" on YouTube.
