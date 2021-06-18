MEADVILLE, Pa., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Perfect Sipping Wine and Other Poems": a lyrical testament to faith. "Perfect Sipping Wine and Other Poems" is the creation of published author, William J. Feickert, a retired federal civil servant widower living with one of his daughters and her family in Columbia, Missouri.
Feickert shares, "Just what is "perfect"? How can anything be perfect? Must perfect be sipped? These poems explore what faith, in the Triune God, can do. From ordinary life of batting gloves to the inner thoughts of the mind, these poems give tastes to the thinking about just what common daily life is when the gift of God's grace gives us hope, faith, and love. Is God's grace like wine when it is accepted?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, William J. Feickert's new book is a thought-provoking selection of poems.
Written during moments of divine inspiration, the author hopes to encourage others to listen to their hearts and follow their faith back to Christ.
