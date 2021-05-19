MEADVILLE, Pa., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Bible's Amazing Hidden 2%": a potent reflection of the bible. "The Bible's Amazing Hidden 2%" is the creation of published author, William L. Wagner, a loving husband who is the founding director of the Olivet Institute for Global Strategic Studies.
Wagner shares, "My background is that I am a licensed civil engineer, a pastor, a professor of theology, a university president, and a missionary. As a young theology student reading the Bible, I found many verses of Scripture that I could not fully understand. In going to commentaries and speaking with professors, I did not receive the answers that I was looking for. This book is an attempt to look at many of the problem areas of the Scriptures and to find the reasons why they appear in the Bible. I found that only about 2 percent of the Bible begins to open the door to the real meanings of heaven, hell, eternity, angels, demons, etc. This 2 percent is important for us to correctly realize that God does not expect us to understand more than what He has given in His Word.
Our Heavenly Father has revealed to us what we need to know while here on earth. The Bible begins with creation and ends with the final judgment. Above us is heaven and below us is hell. This book gives a diagram which shows us the area of interest in his revealed Word. What exists outside of this area of revelation is unknown to us because God decided not to reveal all to us.
Much of my ministry has been working with university students in many countries. They often look at these problem scriptures and need good answers, but seldom get them, such as the whole concept of creation. Realizing that the Bible is not a book of science but a book that shows us how to live, I feel that there is a good explanation that students can and will accept.
I am convinced that it will never be possible for us to fully understand all of God's Word, but in looking at these problem verses and understanding why they have been given, we come to the conclusion that much of the Bible will never be truly understood while we live here on earth. However, many of these verses open the door to even a greater understanding, and that is for us to know how truly great our God is."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, William L. Wagner's new book is an intriguing discussion of key passages of the bible.
Wagner welcomes readers to discuss and reflect upon the biblical passages examined in hopes of increasing understanding and promoting deeper faith.
