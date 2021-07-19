MEADVILLE, Pa., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Because the Fable": a heartwarming story sure to become a holiday favorite with young children. "Because the Fable" is the creation of published author William Milligan, a married father of two and IT professional who enjoys writing and playing music. He can be found playing guitar at parties and making up silly songs to get the children to smile and dance.
In 1978, a young boy was sleepless on Christmas Eve, picked up a red felt-tip pen, and began writing what turned out to be a poem about the real reason for Christmas. The poem was tucked away inside a memory book for many years. When that poem resurfaced and was read by the now grown adult, the wheels started churning. Wheels that were heading in the direction of a dream. A dream that parents, godparents, aunts, uncles, babysitters, and even friends would be able to read an entertaining and also meaningful bedtime story to those deserving children in their lives. This is that poem. This is that story.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, William Milligan's new book is a delightful addition to any children's library.
