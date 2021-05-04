MEADVILLE, Pa., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Damascene Conversion: A Life Worth Living": a poignant tale of faith. "A Damascene Conversion: A Life Worth Living" is the creation of published author, William S. Flynn, OFS, a Marine veteran, and devoted husband with a degree in biomedical engineering.
In this amazing book, William S. Flynn looks back over his life and invites us to marvel with him as he revisits many events and personalities to taste and see anew the mystery of the Lord's goodness and the power of his saving love. In doing so, William invites each of us to do the same. What transpires in our hearts when we ask for an increase of faith to review our own life story? Let us follow William's example and review our lives in that certain hope that we will taste and see the ways of Jesus's Spirit loving us.
The landscape of William's life reveals an ongoing testimony to grace that is sure to move your heart to smile and find new hope amid any trial. It is more than worth the read.
Foreword by Rev. John Horn, SJ
St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminar
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Flynn's new book is a moving exploration of one man's life as he pursues a closer relationship with God.
From being labeled a problem child to finding his faith, Flynn invites you to explore his deeply personal path to Christ.
View a synopsis of "A Damascene Conversion: A Life Worth Living" on YouTube.
