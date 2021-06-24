MEADVILLE, Pa., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Gold Dust: A Collection of Golden Counsels for the Sanctification of Daily Life": a personal, meticulous translation of the original work. "Gold Dust" is the creation of published author William T. Stockton, III, a spiritual man born and raised in Florida.
In his translation, Stockton writes, "Who is there that has not experienced at some time in his life those teachings so soft and gentle, yet so forcible, which make the heart thrill and revel to it suddenly a world of peace, joy, and devotion? It may have been but a word read in a book, or a sentence overheard in conversation, which may have had for us a twofold meaning, and, in passing, left us touched with an unknown power. It was the smile on the lips of a beloved one whom we knew to be sorrowful that spoke to us of the sweet joy of resignation. It was the open look of an innocent child that revealed to us all the beauty of frankness and simplicity. Oh! If we had but treasured all the rays of light that crossed our path and sparkled but for a moment. Oh! If we had but engraved them on our hearts! What a guide and comfort they would have been to us in the days of discouragement and sorrow—what counsels to guide our actions, what consolations to soothe the broken heart!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, William T. Stockton, III's new book is a new, insightful transcription of the original
After reading the original himself, Stockton was struck by the insightful devotional message and felt compelled to share the message himself. Transcribing the work into something that so clearly displays the spiritual nature of the text and formatting the message so that it is in the context of today's society makes his work both relevant and relatable.
