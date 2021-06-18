MEADVILLE, Pa., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Adam's Animal Kingdom": a charming story about how Adam chooses the names of each of the animals. "Adam's Animal Kingdom" is the creation of published author, Witty Wits, an ordained minister who has written two books.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Witty Wits's new book features animals including the anteater, the black bear, the cheetah, the chimpanzee, the elephant and many more. The author highlights fun facts about each animal, including that the giraffe uses its long neck to reach up high to eat leaves and that the polar bear catches fish with its claws.
The names of the animals are written in alphabetical order in order to serve as a useful resource for educators when teaching their students about the alphabet.
The author combines humor and education to create an interesting story designed to capture the attention of young readers and listeners.
