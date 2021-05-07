MEADVILLE, Pa., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Love Letters to God: A Guide to Building and Strengthening Your Relationship with God": a potent devotional. "Love Letters to God: A Guide to Building and Strengthening Your Relationship with God" is the creation of published author, Yvonne Annette' Stroud, a loving wife and mother who works as an elementary school teacher.
Stroud shares, "Relationships require nurturing in order to be strong. No relationship requires more nurturing than our relationship with God. God doesn't need to spend time with us to get to know us. After all, he is the all-seeing, all-knowing, ever-present God. However, we need to spend quality time with God to get to know him. In getting to know God, we are strengthened, encouraged, and empowered.
Within the pages of this book, you will find a journey that creates time for you to spend with God. Daily reads and tasks are perfect for everyone, even the busy. The love letters have been strategically ordered by God and sectioned into three parts. While they are my personal words to God, read them as though they were coming from you. Embrace the message in each letter. In addition, you will be asked to honestly reflect on your life in ways you might never have reflected. Be true to yourself. More importantly, be true to God. Finally, each poem has a day set aside for you to meditate on God's Word and listen to what God is saying to you personally.
While reading straight through the book is tempting, it is recommended you take each step one day at a time. God has designed this journey to be thirty-six days for a reason. Just as he took his time creating the earth in all its beauty, God wants this time spent with him to establish a beauty he has designed especially for you. All you have to do is open your heart to God as you travel.
Quote from the book: 'No one does more for us than God. Even when we forget about God, he doesn't forget about us.'"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Yvonne Annette' Stroud's new book offers readers opportunities for reflection and growth in their faith.
With relevant scripture, question and answer sections, and the author's thoughts provided, readers will be able to actively participate in strengthening their faith and finding a closer walk with God.
