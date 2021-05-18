MEADVILLE, Pa., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Blue Bear: A Bear Love Story": a sweet tale of perseverance and faith. "Blue Bear: A Bear Love Story" is the creation of published author, Zurcasor Asem, a dedicated daughter and mother.
Asem writes, "As we travel through the fictional world of Blue Bear and the adorable bear population, we might reminisce of our own journey through life, remember feeling the many splendors of love, the learning from challenges and mistakes, the healing from pain, the God-given strength to face loss and sorrow, the forgetting and forgiving of those who deeply hurt us. Or Blue Bear might even lead us to decide to modify the map for the rest of our journey. The miracle of life, treasured from the moment we receive our souls, breathe our first breath, cry at being welcomed to the world with a cruel spank, until the time when our search to discover and learn ends, the same way we chose to live. As puppies and kittens and cubs do, we see the miracle of life in the animal world as in our world, when it emerges out of a womb, crawls, takes baby steps, swinging from side to side, giggling at the first run without a fall, to then become a unique member of mankind or of the animal kingdom. And although we would have hurt if we fell, it didn't stop us from trying to stand up and walk again, realizing that falls and errors are learning moments. What happens in Blue Bear's world let us see that we have a tomorrow to live for if we accept that we are exactly in the path we chose to travel, accompanied or alone, that we are never lonely if we believe the words of the One who promised to never leave us or forsake us, to be with us to the end of time. Blue Bear believes it; its author believes it. Welcome to Honey Sweet City, bear population of six hundred."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Zurcasor Asem's new book is an emotional tale of loss, faith, recovery and renewal.
This anthropomorphic tale is sure to encourage young readers to look within and examine their faith. Balancing the highs and lows of life, Asem welcomes readers to this carefully crafted tale in hopes of energizing their walk with Christ.
