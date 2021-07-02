MEADVILLE, Pa., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Who Is I AM?": an enchanting children's story that serves as a helpful guide for parents trying to explain I AM to their children. "Who Is I AM?" is the creation of published authors, Moubine Mourad and Laura Mourad, who were married on July 12, 2014. They have three children, Moubine "Bean," Musa "Moose," and Noelle "Ellie."
Many children's books that the authors would read with their children would describe God in the past tense, and there seemed to be a disconnect between God and their current situation in their lives. They wanted to write a book that connects God's existence with their existence, and to show that God made the world and is still holding it together. They wanted a refreshing way to present the Lord to the kids, letting them connect the dots and witness God's greatness every day, without fail, with no exceptions.
Authors Moubine Mourad and Laura Mourad write, "'Well, that looks more like a beetle, Bean, but he made that too,' explained Mommy. 'God created nature. He made the land, plants, water, and all the animals that live in all those places! Our next stop has even more animals for us to see. Can you guess where we're going?'"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Moubine Mourad and Laura Mourad's new book follows the family of five as they discuss and discover the beauty of God's creations.
Authors Moubine Mourad and Laura Mourad wanted to find a new, refreshing way of showing their son that God made everyone of all skin colors and nationalities, all of nature throughout the universe, and he is still creating life according to his plan all around us.
View a synopsis of "Who Is I AM?" on YouTube.
