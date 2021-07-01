MEADVILLE, Pa., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Crazy Little Shadow": a heartwarming story sure to become a favorite at story time. "Crazy Little Shadow" is the creation of published authors Virginia LeBlanc Baker, a ninety-four-year-old great-grandmother who has written songs, poetry, and short stories for decades, and her youngest daughter, Dana LeBlanc Corvino.
"Crazy Little Shadow" has an important subliminal message that encourages cross-racial friendships among children.
During Colette's four-year-old birthday party, her two-year-old baby sister notices a shadow for the first time and tries to catch it. This funny happening, leads to a series of shadowy activities that Colette and her friends, who are of a different race, experience together.
God's children are all colors, how wonderful; how fun!
But their shadows are the same when they're under the sun.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Virginia LeBlanc Baker and Dana LeBlanc Corvino's new book is a delightful addition to any children's library.
