WARRENDALE, Pa., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Coming up on its two-year anniversary, the Automated Vehicle Safety Consortium™ (AVSC) today announced the availability of its sixth best practice titled, Metrics and Methods for Assessing Safety Performance of Automated Driving Systems (ADS). This provides the first industry-led foundational guidance for developers and manufacturers to measure and analyze ADS safety performance metrics.
"Safety metrics that are widely used across the ADS industry are essential to improve communication in open forums and to realize the potential benefits of ADS deployments," said Amy Chu, director of the AVSC. "This new best practice outlines credible, practicable, and consistent ways to measure ADS safety performance which can be broadly adopted and commonly used as a foundation for customized analysis. This is a critical step in garnering public trust and confidence in the on-road testing and deployment of SAE level 4 and 5 fleet-managed vehicles."
Developers and manufacturers measure many elements associated with safety during development and test. This foundational set of metrics for monitoring ADS safety performance will ground communication among stakeholders and accelerate industry-wide continuous improvement.
The types of metrics that AVSC recommends be consistently captured are:
- Crash severity and frequency which is defined as any contact that the vehicle has with an object, either moving or fixed, at any speed resulting in fatality, injury, or property damage.
- Severity and frequency of citable traffic regulation violations which can be correlated to safe driving and linked to historical human driving data.
- Maintaining a safety envelope or a defined space around a vehicle that represents a buffer between the vehicle and other objects in the environment.
- Exhibit safe vehicle motion control which includes capturing rapid acceleration, deceleration or object avoidance.
- Object and event detection and response (OEDR) reaction time which is the time it takes to respond to an external event or stimuli such as another vehicle, person, or object.
These metrics can be used throughout development, testing and deployment phases fostering consistency throughout the ADS lifecycle. Because most of these recommendations are substantiated in established safety data collection and analysis practices these metrics will remain relevant as automated vehicle technology evolves.
"This new best practice is another demonstration of how the AVSC is convening industry leaders to support responsible automated vehicle technology development for safe deployment," added Chu.
The AVSC has published a total of six best practices on ADS safety topics over the past two years. Areas addressed include test driver training, operational design domain, passenger-initiated emergency trip interruptions, data collection, and ADS interaction with first responders. For more information about the AVSC, visit avsc.sae-itc.org.
The Automated Vehicle Safety Consortium™ (AVSC) is an industry program of SAE Industry Technologies Consortia® (SAE ITC) building on principles that will inform and help lead to industrywide standards for advancing automated driving systems. The members of this consortium have long been focused on the development of safe, reliable and high-quality vehicles, and are committed to applying these same principles to SAE Level 4 and Level 5 automated vehicles so communities, government entities and the public can be confident that these vehicles will be deployed safely.
SAE Industry Technologies Consortia (SAE ITC®) is an affiliate of SAE International. The SAE ITC team specializes in establishing and managing consortia by providing proven processes, tools and resources. ITC enables public, private, academic and government organizations to connect and collaborate in neutral, pre-competitive forums thus empowering the setting and implementation of strategic business improvements in highly engineered industries globally. http://www.sae-itc.com.
