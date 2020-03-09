WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa., March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Autosoft was presented with three Stevie® Awards in customer service, customer satisfaction, and contact center categories at the 14th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.
Autosoft was awarded a Silver Stevie Award for "Best Use of Technology in Customer Service – Computer Industries," another Silver Stevie Award for "Best Customer Satisfaction Strategy," and a Bronze Stevie Award for "Contact Center of the Year (Up to 100 Seats) - Technology Industries" for systematically updating its systems that support customer experience. Its award-winning initiatives included migrating to a cloud-based call center for complete disaster recovery, transitioning to Salesforce CRM and chat to manage customer interactions more efficiently, and automating customer processes that eliminated time-consuming manual data entry for every software installation. In total, these changes led to a more reliable, more robust system that allowed Autosoft to handle customer issues more quickly. This included significantly bolstering disaster recovery measures, scaling up infrastructure, and adding reliable performance analytics, including a 3-point increase in Customer Satisfaction Rating (CSAT), a 90 percent customer effort score rating, a 5 percent reduction in calls, and a 26 percent increase in chats.
Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 180 professionals worldwide on seven specialized judging committees.
One Stevie Award judge commented: "Ring the bell. Autosoft's 67 percent YOY revenue gain gets my pulse jumping. Great job. Autosoft analyzed what was broken and found ways to help its customers. The fact that Autosoft convinced dealers its improvements were valuable is a victory. Solid work."
The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The awards were presented to honorees during a gala banquet on Friday, Feb. 28 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. More than 600 executives from the U.S.A. and several other nations attended.
"We are honored to stand out among a stacked field of nominees, including IBM, Dell Technologies, DHL Express, and many other prestigious businesses," said Bryce Veon, president and CEO of Autosoft. "Providing outstanding customer service is one our prime directives at Autosoft, as evidenced by this recognition — an achievement we've earned now four years running. I am so proud of everyone on our team that made it possible."
"Stevie Award winners from around the world should be very proud of their achievements. The judges were impressed with the vast range of nominations submitted for 2020 and have agreed that their accomplishments are worthy of public recognition," said Stevie Awards executive chairman, Michael Gallagher.
Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/sales.
About Autosoft
Autosoft makes automotive retail effortless. Its dealer management platform and cloud-based applications deliver a frictionless experience that gives customers every reason to return, and includes integrated vehicle inventory, websites, marketing, sales, F&I, service, parts and accounting solutions optimize dealership productivity, customer experience and profitability. Autosoft serves more than 2,000 dealer customers and is the DrivingSales All-Time Most Recommended DMS. It integrates with more than 220 technology partners and holds 35 OEM certifications. To learn more about Autosoft, call 844.888.8200 or visit www.autosoftdms.com.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
Sponsors of the 14th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include HCL Technologies, Sales Partnerships, Inc., and ValueSelling Associates, Inc.
