WARRENDALE, Pa., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) and SAE International announced the keynote speakers of the inaugural Business of Automated Mobility (BAM) Forum, taking place virtually on June 23-24, 2021. The two-day digital event is designed to help companies that are building the future of mobility create an actionable roadmap to success.
The forum will help mobility professionals define their business goals, plot their routes to success, and focus on tactical decisions that will steer their businesses toward profitability. During the event, mobility executives, autonomy engineers, venture capitalists, legal professionals and startups will convene to analyze the current market for unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and autonomous vehicle (AV) deployment.
"As the automated mobility industry continues to grow at a rapid speed, the BAM Forum allows attendees to connect and collaborate with mobility leaders to help them navigate and grow their business in a competitive and constantly changing market," said Frank Menchaca, chief growth officer at SAE International. "We are offering a wide range of content and keynote speakers to share how startup companies can define business objectives and plot a route to success so they can make their future of automated mobility goals a reality."
Keynote sessions will kick off both days of the event with expert insights and guidance on critical operational activities, including access to funding, policy and regulatory environments, industry standards for both air and on-road mobility, and interpreting market forecasts:
- Wednesday, June 23: Adam Bry, CEO & Co-founder, Skydio – Topic: Vertical Motion
- Thursday, June 24: Mark Rosekind, Ph.D., Chief Safety Innovation Officer, Zoox – Topic: Turning Hype into Reality: The Challenges of Actually Operating on Roadways
In addition to live keynotes, the BAM Forum will include roundtable discussions, panels and networking sessions where attendees can discuss and debate where autonomy is heading and how they can continue preparing for what is to come. Attendees will also receive access to on-demand technical oral presentations and papers. Technical content will cover a range of topics including artificial intelligence + machine learning, unmanned aircraft systems, big data + data analytics, and ADAS + autonomous vehicle systems.
"AUVSI is excited to partner with SAE International to bring together our diverse communities of aerospace and automotive engineers, advocates and business strategists," said Keely Griffith, director of industry education at AUVSI. "Aligning with our focus on assured autonomy, the BAM Forum will help participants look beyond the hype and dig into the real work that is needed to continue safely and reliably integrating unmanned and automated systems into our economy and society."
For more information about the Business of Automated Mobility Forum, please visit: http://www.bam-forum.org. To register for the event, please visit: http://www.bam-forum.org/register.
