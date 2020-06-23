RADNOR, Pa., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences and advanced technologies & applied materials industries, today announced its first inclusion in the Fortune 500 list, ranking 484 on the list of the largest U.S. companies by revenue.
Since the Company's acquisition of VWR, Avantor has transformed its business model to address and advance customers' needs in biopharma, healthcare and applied technology, from scientific discovery to scale up and commercialized delivery.
"Avantor is among the most recognized and trusted global providers of products and services to the life sciences and advanced technology industries," said Michael Stubblefield, President and CEO of Avantor. "Within each of our core offerings, we are ideally situated to support breakthroughs in life-changing biologics, with a portfolio that is used in virtually every stage of our customers' most important research, development and production activities."
Mr. Stubblefield continued, "In recent months the unprecedented global impact of COVID-19 has further amplified Avantor's mission of setting science in motion, as we actively support ongoing testing and fast-tracking of vaccine and therapy development."
Select Highlights:
- The Company's global infrastructure serves more than 225,000 customer locations, giving access to research labs and scientists in more than 180 countries.
- Through Avantor Services, the Company offers a broad range of services for lab management, clinical trials support, biorepository and specialty product procurement.
- Avantor's healthcare business serves 10 of the top 10 medical device companies in the world, centering on innovation application based on customer need.
- Within the pharmaceutical industry, Avantor's products are specified in more than 80% of the top 20 biologic drugs.
- Avantor is helping advance life-changing biologics in numerous ways, including improving yields in the bioprocessing of mAbs and optimizing downstream efficiency with its chromatography technology, as well as ensuring product integrity in a cell therapy process through its sterile fluid transfer technology.
- Nearly half of Company revenues are concentrated in biopharma, where Avantor functions as an integral part of the customers' development workflows and supply chains, helping them reach the market faster with life-saving drugs that improve patient outcomes.
- Avantor recently opened its ninth Innovation and Customer Support Center in Shanghai.
According to Fortune, Fortune 500 companies represent two-thirds of the U.S. GDP and employ 29.2 million people worldwide. Fortune identifies the nation's 500 largest companies based on a review of the prior year's total revenue and factors such as profits after taxes, year-end assets and total return to investors. A complete listing of the Fortune 500 is available at www.fortune.com/500.
About Avantor
Avantor®, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. The company operates in more than 30 countries and delivers an extensive portfolio of products and services. As our channel brand, VWR offers an integrated, seamless purchasing experience that is optimized for the way our customers do business. We set science in motion to create a better world. For information visit, www.avantorsciences.com and find us on Linkedin, Twitter and Facebook.
From FORTUNE. © 2020 FORTUNE Media IP Limited All rights reserved. Used under license. FORTUNE is a registered trademark of FORTUNE Media IP Limited and is used under license. FORTUNE and FORTUNE Media IP Limited are not affiliated with and do not endorse products or services of, Avantor.
