WELLSBORO, Pa., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After a year of canceled vacation plans and weekends spent lounging around at home, travelers are eager to get back out in the world. As they make their summer plans, a significant amount will opt for the privacy, comfort, affordability and unique experience of a vacation rental, adding to the growth of this highly lucrative and equitable industry and creating a window of opportunity for those looking to invest.
To help curious newcomers and traditional rental owners better understand this flourishing market, Christina VanDergrift has released "Vacation Rentals: The Ultimate Guide: My Wealth-Creating Secrets with Little to No Money Down!." Drawing from her experience as a self-made real estate broker and entrepreneur, the book serves as a comprehensive resource for all aspects of owning and operating a vacation rental, including buying, managing, dressing, pricing and maintaining the property.
VanDergrift begins by taking readers through the story of her first vacation rental, humorously recounting the lessons learned along the way. Afterward, she provides digestible, concrete steps on how to get off the ground with shopping for, selecting and preparing the perfect space. Through candidly sharing her path to success, she hopes to empower readers with the message that real estate investing, particularly vacation rentals, is more attainable than it may appear.
"I started out with no formal education and a family that didn't invest in anything," said VanDergrift. "Investing in real estate and vacation rentals has changed our entire world and created lots of memories and long-term abundance."
"This book made me excited to look into vacation rentals," wrote an Amazon reviewer. "Christina's honesty, humor and personal experiences confirm that the process may not be easy and there will be bumps, but with hard work and determination, one can reach their financial goals."
Educational, engaging and easy-to-read, "Vacation Rentals: The Ultimate Guide" demonstrates that regardless of budget, education or experience, anyone can own, enjoy and generate wealth from a vacation rental property.
"Vacation Rentals: The Ultimate Guide: My Wealth-Creating Secrets with Little to No Money Down!"
By Christina VanDergrift
ISBN: 9781982262105 (softcover); 9781982262129 (hardcover); 9781982262112(electronic)
Available from Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Balboa Press
About the author
Christina VanDergrift understands the challenge of having big dreams but little money or experience to take the steps toward attaining them. Through her work, she strives to use her unwavering motivation and lessons learned to educate, inspire and empower people who are interested in getting into the vacation rental industry, real estate or business in general but don't know where or how to begin. Starting with only grit, determination and a willingness to learn and put in the work, she is now a real estate broker and entrepreneur with multiple businesses under her belt, including a car wash, vacation rental management company and settlement company. VanDergrift was recognized as Realtor of the Year in 2019 by the North Central Penn Board of Realtors and made Pennsylvania Business Central's list of Top 100 People in 2020. She currently resides in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania, with her husband and three boys.
VanDergrift has also launched her virtual Vacation Rental Academy to provide educational resources to individuals ready to take the next step in becoming vacation rental owners. For more information, please visit christina-vandergrift.com, or connect with her on Facebook (@MsChristinaVanDergrift), Twitter (@CRCVanDergrift) and Instagram (@christinavandergrift).
Review Copies & Interview Requests:
LAVIDGE – Phoenix
Leslie Standridge
480-998-2600 x 586
lstandridge(at)lavidge(dot)com
Media Contact
Leslie Standridge, LAVIDGE, 4809982600, lstandridge@lavidge.com
SOURCE LAVIDGE