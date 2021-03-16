PHILADELPHIA, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axalta (NYSE: AXTA) invites investors, analysts and other stakeholders to a virtual Capital Markets Day on Wednesday May 5, 2021 from 8:30 am – 12:30 pm ET.
Chief Executive Officer Robert Bryant and members of the Axalta Leadership Team will present the Company's growth strategy, the business and financial outlook, and detail plans to drive long-term shareholder value. Presentations will be followed by a Q&A session where participants can post questions and engage with Axalta's Leadership Team.
Presentation materials will be posted to Axalta's website at www.axalta.com/investors on May 5th prior to the event. A recording of the webcast will be made available following the event.
Participants are requested to pre-register their attendance and can do so here: https://www.bigmarker.com/tv_/Axalta-Capital-Markets-Day
For questions or more information, please contact Axalta Investor Relations at Christopher.mecray@axalta.com.
About Axalta
Axalta is a global leader in the coatings industry, providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable coatings solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and refinish applications to electric motors, building facades and other industrial applications, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enhance durability. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the global team at Axalta continues to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in over 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information, visit axalta.com and follow us @axalta on Twitter.
Contact
Christopher Mecray
D +1 215 255 7970
