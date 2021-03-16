(PRNewsfoto/Axalta)

(PRNewsfoto/Axalta)

 By Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

PHILADELPHIA, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axalta (NYSE: AXTA) invites investors, analysts and other stakeholders to a virtual Capital Markets Day on Wednesday May 5, 2021 from 8:30 am12:30 pm ET.

Chief Executive Officer Robert Bryant and members of the Axalta Leadership Team will present the Company's growth strategy, the business and financial outlook, and detail plans to drive long-term shareholder value. Presentations will be followed by a Q&A session where participants can post questions and engage with Axalta's Leadership Team.

Presentation materials will be posted to Axalta's website at www.axalta.com/investors on May 5th prior to the event. A recording of the webcast will be made available following the event.

Participants are requested to pre-register their attendance and can do so here: https://www.bigmarker.com/tv_/Axalta-Capital-Markets-Day

For questions or more information, please contact Axalta Investor Relations at Christopher.mecray@axalta.com.

About Axalta

Axalta is a global leader in the coatings industry, providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable coatings solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and refinish applications to electric motors, building facades and other industrial applications, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enhance durability. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the global team at Axalta continues to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in over 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information, visit axalta.com and follow us @axalta on Twitter.

Contact

Christopher Mecray

D +1 215 255 7970

Christopher.Mecray@axalta.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/axalta-to-host-virtual-capital-markets-day-focused-on-innovation-growth-and-shareholder-value-creation-301248482.html

SOURCE Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.