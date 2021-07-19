MEADVILLE, Pa., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Pocket Full of Hope: For When Your Pocket Is Empty": a joyful exploration of faith. "A Pocket Full of Hope: For When Your Pocket Is Empty" is the creation of published author Ayesha O. Daniels, a devoted wife and mother who lives in the Greater Toronto Area, Canada, and actively advocates for women. She is a public speaker and pastors at a local church with her husband, Bobby.
Daniels shares, "When you have completed your thirty-one-day journey, you will have the tools to motivate and encourage yourself to get up when life weighs you down, see the potential for change in any situation, and teach others how to do the same!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ayesha O. Daniels's new book an inspiring collection of writings intended to renew one's sense of faith.
With a daily anecdote, relevant scripture, and suggested writings, the author welcomes readers of all types to enjoy a rejuvenated sense of faith and God's grace.
View a synopsis of "A Pocket Full of Hope: For When Your Pocket Is Empty" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "A Pocket Full of Hope: For When Your Pocket Is Empty" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "A Pocket Full of Hope: For When Your Pocket Is Empty," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing