"But God... in the Midst of It All!" from Christian Faith Publishing author B.D. Forehand is an emotionally raw exploration of the author's experiences with drugs, prostitution, and finding salvation through God's promise.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "But God... in the Midst of It All!": a potent reminder of the power God holds if one is willing to accept Him. "But God... in the Midst of It All!" is the creation of published author B.D. Forehand.
Forehand shares, "In this book, But God…in the Midst of it All, the author, B.D. Forehand, uncovers and presents to you her own personal testimony of her twenty-five-year journey into a dark world of drugs, prostitution, and near-death experiences.
"This book will make you cry and laugh as well as inspire you at the same time. As you explore this book, you will see God's hands of protection over her life throughout the years. It is her prayer that after reading this book, you will, without a shadow of a doubt, come to know that God does exist. If you have lost your faith, your faith will be restored and strengthened. Her intentions in writing this book is by no means to glamorize the life of drugs, but so that the Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, will be glorified.
"You will see how God miraculously saved her from death's door more times than you can count. It will prove that what the devil meant for our harm, God can use for our good. When God's hand of protection is on your life, no devil in hell can defeat God's purpose and plan."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, B.D. Forehand's new book will challenge and inspire readers as they witness a testament to God's promise of salvation within the pages of this engaging memoir.
Forehand shares in hopes of spreading the word of God to those who have found themselves lost from His grace.
Consumers can purchase "But God... in the Midst of It All!" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "But God... in the Midst of It All!," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing