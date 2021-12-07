MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Grandma's Green Grass Soup": a fun-filled adventure with unexpected surprises. "Grandma's Green Grass Soup" is the creation of published author B. Dawn, a loving mother and native of Idaho who grew up on a family farm.
B. Dawn shares, "An anticipated trip to Grandma's house is not turning out to be what this boy expected. Mom makes an announcement of what they will be eating upon their arrival- Grandma's green grass soup! A vivid imagination is all it takes to ruin the boy's trip, and he dreads lunch at Grandma's even though Mom seems excited. Can he overcome his wild imagination and unease of what is to come, or will he need heavenly interference?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, B. Dawn's new book is an amusing and imaginative tale that will have young readers entertained from the start.
With an engaging narrative and vibrant imagery, young readers will begin to wonder what green grass soup might really be like.
Consumers can purchase "Grandma's Green Grass Soup" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
