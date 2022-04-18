"Recover Life Instead of Spending Life Recovering: Dealing with the Loss of a Loved One" from Christian Faith Publishing author B. J. Thompson is a powerful testament to the author's lifelong love and heartrending loss that taught key life lessons on coping.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Recover Life Instead of Spending Life Recovering: Dealing with the Loss of a Loved One": a potent resource for those seeking ways to cope with a significant loss. "Recover Life Instead of Spending Life Recovering: Dealing with the Loss of a Loved One" is the creation of published author B. J. Thompson, a dedicated husband who struggled with the loss of his first wife. Thompson has since remarried and enjoys time with his four children, nine grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.
Thompson shares, "You have found it!—a resource you can use or give to someone who has lost a loved one to help reduce the resulting confusion, fear, and hurt as quickly as humanly possible.
"A survivor wants for their confusion, fear, and hurt to be healed quickly; but as important, they need to understand what is happening and get a grasp on their new life without their loved one.
"They have a choice. In their future years, they can live in the future in survivor mode just livable/bearable, or they can spend their future years in a life that is meaningful and fulfilled with a peace which we all seek.
"All of the things a survivor needs to know to heal are provided. With this book, their recovery will be quickened, and the degree of confusion, fear, and hurt will be lessened. But most importantly, the quality of their future new life will be much more meaningful and fulfilled with purpose, hope, and peace."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, B. J. Thompson's new book is a moving discussion of how he overcame the extreme grief of losing his high school sweetheart after fifty-one years of marriage.
Thompson shares a deeply personal story in hopes of helping others get through the darkest days to get back to the light.
Consumers can purchase "Recover Life Instead of Spending Life Recovering: Dealing with the Loss of a Loved One" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Recover Life Instead of Spending Life Recovering: Dealing with the Loss of a Loved One," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing