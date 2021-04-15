MEADVILLE, Pa., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Aliyah: What Is Truth?": a captivating adventure that begins the journey of a young pure heart who is out to look for the joys, love, and excitements of life. "Aliyah: What Is Truth?" is the creation of published author B. L. Aki, a writer who has always enjoyed the subject of theology. She holds a bachelor's degree in Christian counseling and psychology and a master's degree in life coaching.

Aki shares, "In times past, according to Jewish people, Aliyah meant 'ascending and rising toward the promised land.' Aliyah is a young woman with her heart in her hands who seeks to taste a bit of the various Christian denominations. Is Aliyah in the Land of Oz or is she bewildered by one truth or by a collective truth? Aliyah: What Is Truth? is the first part of a two-part short story series that brings a glimpse of light to various possibilities that will speak to the soul of the reader.

"Exciting, humorous, romantic, and adventurous—Aliyah: What Is Truth? will make a good read for the youthful reader as well as the ageless theologian and religious truth seeker."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, B. L. Aki's new book is a potent novel that will capture the hearts of many readers, young and old, who wish to discover a wonderful life story of seeking grace and goodness.

View a synopsis of "Aliyah: What Is Truth?" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase"Aliyah: What Is Truth?" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Aliyah: What Is Truth?," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

