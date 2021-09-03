MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Looking in the Mirror, Looking Just Like Me": a charming and humorous children's tale. "Looking in the Mirror, Looking Just Like Me" is the creation of published author B & L Fashion, a native of Virginia and loving mother and grandmother.

B & L Fashion shares, "This book is about an eight-year-old girl who has sleep in her eyes and everything she tries to see is a blur until she reaches the front door to go out and play. As she is leaving, she notices a mirror with her own reflection."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, B & L Fashion's new book is a fun and light-hearted story of a young girl.

With engaging illustrations and an amusing story, little ones will be entertained with the fun-filled tale that unfolds within.

View a synopsis of "Looking in the Mirror, Looking Just Like Me" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase "Looking in the Mirror, Looking Just Like Me" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Looking in the Mirror, Looking Just Like Me," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.