MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Rights of Passage: Dancing with Shadows": a charming young adult fiction that explores faith, honesty, and friendship. "Rights of Passage: Dancing with Shadows" is the creation of published author B.P. Alexander.
Alexander shares, "Everyone has secrets. Some serve as painful reminders of a past you're not proud of. Some you hide even from yourself, and they haunt your dreams. For Ashlei, those secrets hold the power to destroy her life, but, fortunately for her, she also has friends. Good friends. Together, Paul, Ashlei, and Marie discover just how much, and sometimes how little, it takes to help a friend in need . . . until Ashlei discovers she has another secret, and this one threatens to hurt the very friends who gave so much to help her. By the time everyone is tired of Dancing with Shadows, they know which secrets must be kept and with who, but also uncover hidden things that need brought to light."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, B.P. Alexander's new book will draw at the heartstrings and engage the imagination.
With a cast of affable characters and realistic circumstances, Alexander presents a contemporary fiction with heart.
Consumers can purchase "Rights of Passage: Dancing with Shadows" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Rights of Passage: Dancing with Shadows," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing