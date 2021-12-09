MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "His Grace Is Sufficient": a potent reminder of the comfort one can draw from devotion to Christ. "His Grace Is Sufficient" is the creation of published author B. S. Fleming, a retired executive who spent over thirty-nine years working in private industry, non-profit, and government. Fleming received a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration, majoring in accounting from Roosevelt University, and a master's degree in Finance from St. Xavier University. She is a proud mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Fleming shares, "This book is written for young, old, male, and female alike. It is a story of challenge, faith, courage, and determination. The examples in this story reaffirm that all things are possible through God and that if we develop a relationship through worship, prayer, and study, when he speaks to us, we will hear him loudly and clearly. We need to understand that it is not enough to just hear God when he speaks to us, but we must be obedient and do what he tells us to do.
"Belief, faith, and trust in God are what brought me through the challenges in my life. Even during those times when I wanted to give up, I continued to believe, and in many cases, my faith grew stronger because I knew he was with me and that his grace would carry me through whatever it was I was going through."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, B.S. Fleming's new book will inspire and delight the soul as readers discover an open retelling of the author's key experiences.
Fleming shares in hopes of spreading awareness of God's unending love and the strength one can derive from a strong faith.
Consumers can purchase "His Grace Is Sufficient" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "His Grace Is Sufficient," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
