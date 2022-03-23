MEADVILLE, Pa., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Sammy Rocks His Fuzzy Socks": an enjoyable opportunity to discuss anxieties surrounding medical treatment with young readers. "Sammy Rocks His Fuzzy Socks" is the creation of published author B. Slider.
B. Slider shares, "Sammy and Finley are an unlikely duo. Their special bond grows even stronger as Sammy deals with an unforeseen illness and Finley promises to keep a secret. Together they find mutual support and loyalty and learn how friendship can be both fun and inspiring!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, B. Slider's new book is an enjoyable and positive discussion of how medical professionals help others.
B. Slider draws from her own experiences with illness to share a story in hopes of comforting others faced with the unknown of medical issues.
Consumers can purchase "Sammy Rocks His Fuzzy Socks" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Sammy Rocks His Fuzzy Socks," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing