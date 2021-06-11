MEADVILLE, Pa., June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Swagga for the Soul": an interesting account that shares the testimonies of a woman's life struggles, how she improved her character, and managed to overcome them with God in her life. "Swagga for the Soul is the creation of published author B. Swagz, a single mother who continues her spiritual journey to serve God.
B. Swagz shares, "Swagga for the Soul is about dressing your soul (character, attitude) to enhance your outer appearance. It offers guidance from the Lord's perspective according to His Holy word along with B. Swagz personal testimony, including struggles that many in this world may also face such as addiction, abandonment, loneliness, heartache, poverty, anger, fear, anxiety, depression, loss, and much more. Jesus came to save the sick and she is writing for Him to those who are lost and who struggle to inspire them to allow the Lord to work miracles in their lives, just as He did for her.
"We all have a unique journey containing all sorts of secrets and inner battles and B. Swagz believes that she is purposed by God to write this book as she has experienced all too much darkness in the short life that she has lived while having the courage to share her struggles with the world, i.e., finding her boyfriend dead at age twenty-nine, suffering from depression since age fourteen, struggling with and overcoming an eating disorder for several years, being in two mentally abusive relationships, having two sons with two different fathers, and losing temporary custody of her children. The best part of B. Swagz writings is that she not only writes this book for her audience, she writes it for herself."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, B. Swagz's new book is an inspirational tool for those who have lost and failed and are in pain and doubt. This work tells that God has a plan for everyone, and no matter what situation they are in, for as long as they serve God and follow His teachings, they are on the right path and their life will become meaningful and fulfilled.
View a synopsis of "Swagga for the Soul" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Swagga for the Soul" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Swagga for the Soul," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing